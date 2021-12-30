Barcelona want De Ligt, defender craves new challenge

Matthijs de Ligt is top of Barcelona‘s wish-list as the Catalan club looks to rebuild under the guidance of Xavi Hernandez.

The Juventus defender, 22, who signed from Ajax in 2019 for around €85 million, has been earmarked by the new Barcelona coach in order to rebuild his team from the back.

Any potential move would happen next summer, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, with the Dutchman’s agent, Mino Raiola, already having his say on the future of his player.

“He [De Ligt] is ready for a new challenge and he thinks so too,” Raiola recently declared. Such comments have led to speculation surrounding the Bianconeri defender’s future, but a move won’t be made in the January window.

The only thing that could put the La Liga club off De Ligt is the fact that he has a release clause of €125 million, should anyone try to tear him away from Juventus. Such a fee could prove too much for any club, however they are set financially.