Busy January awaits Cagliari, Godin and Caceres to leave

Cagliari look set to have a very busy January in the transfer market as they try their best to avoid relegation from Serie A with several ins-and-outs.

The rotating doors will kick into action with the departure of Uruguayan pair, Diego Godin and Martin Caceres – 35 and 34 years of age respectively – after they were left out of Casteddu’s squad completely for the 2-0 loss to Juventus.

There have been several names touted to replace the defensive duo, including Armando Izzo of Torino and Sheriff Tiraspol’s Danilo Arboleda, but the man top of their list is said to be Matteo Lovato.

The 21-year-old Atalanta defender is, according to Tuttomercatoweb, Walter Mazzarri’s top target as he looks to add youth to his squad in order to fight for survival.

Lovato has struggled for game time with La Dea, having played only six times in Serie A this season. Cagliari, on the other hand, are in big trouble with only one win in 19 and six points adrift of Spezia in 17th position.