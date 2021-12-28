Cagliari want to lure Roma midfielder to Sardinia

Amadou Diawara has reportedly attracted the attention of Cagliari, who want to make squad reinforcements as they tried to climb out of the Serie A relegation zone.

The Roma midfielder has had limited playing time under new Giallorossi tactician Jose Mourinho throughout the 2021/22 campaign so far and the coach wants the club to offload a few of the players that have not been able to break into the starting line-up.

Il Messaggero reports that Cagliari are looking to improve their as squad as they languish in 19th place in the Serie A table with just 10 points and Diawara is a player they want to strengthen their midfield with.

The Guinea international was purchased from Napoli for a reported figure of €21 million but he has struggled to displace the likes of Jordan Veretout and Bryan Cristante from the Roma midfield.

Diawara has only played four Serie A matches so far in 2021/22 and he has made three appearances in the Conference League.