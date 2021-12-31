Calafiori close to Cagliari

Roma‘s Riccardo Calafiori is close joining struggling Cagliari on a loan for the remainder of the season.

The defender, 19, made his Roma debut against Juventus in August 2020 and has since gone on to appear 10 times for the Giallorossi in Serie A, but hasn’t managed to force his way into the starting lineup on a consistent basis.

Calafiori has, according to Tuttomercatoweb, already given his word to Casteddu and all that awaits is for Roma to give the deal the go-ahead.

Walter Mazzarri’s team have only won one game all season and are in desperate need of fresh faces, while Calafiori is in need of game time himself.

If the Giallorossi accept the offer then he will land in Sardinia in the coming days in order to try and help the club in their fight for survival. Cagliari are currently languishing in 19th place in Serie A, with 10 points, and are six points behind Spezia in 17th position.