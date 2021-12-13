Champions League draw to be redone

A mistake in the Champions League last 16 draw means that UEFA will have to redo the draw from start to finish on Monday afternoon.

While Inter had been drawn against Ajax and Juventus against Sporting Clube de Portugal, UEFA have now declared the draw void.

Two errors occurred in the original. First, Manchester United were drawn to face Villarreal, which could not have happened as they shared a group, and United were then left out of the pot of teams who could have taken on Atletico Madrid. Atletico then drew Bayern Munich.