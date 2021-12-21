Chelsea goalkeeper leading candidate to join Lazio

Kepa Arrizabalaga of Chelsea is Lazio‘s preferred target as they try to look for reinforcements in goal.

With Thomas Strakosha expected to leave when his contract expires in June 2022 and Pepe Reina performing erratically, the Biancocelesti are looking at replacements such as the Chelsea goalkeeper.

According to La Repubblica, Kepa is the preferred choice for Lazio, but they have considered alternatives in case they are not able to acquire the 27-year-old Spaniard. Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret and FC Porto shot-stopper Diogo Costa have also emerged as options for the Aquile.

Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri has worked with Kepa previously at Chelsea during the 2018/19 season, when the Blues went on to defeat Arsenal in the 2019 Europa League Final.

The former Athletic Club goalkeeper has found playing time at Chelsea limited under Thomas Tuchel and he might accept the move if it means earning playing opportunities elsewhere.

Meret is currently second choice at Napoli behind David Ospina and he might contemplate a move so he can maintain a place in the Italy squad. Meanwhile, Diogo Costa is expected to face Lazio as a Porto player in the Europa League knockout rounds.