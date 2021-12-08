Chelsea held by Zenit, Juventus take top spot

Zenit Saint Petersburg opened a door for Juventus on Tuesday night by holding Chelsea to a 3-3 draw, allowing the Bianconeri to advance as Champions League Group H winners.

Chelsea led after two minutes through Timo Werner but Claudinho and Sardar Azmoun allowed the Russians to go 2-1 up. Romelu Lukaku levelled just after the hour mark and Werner struck again late on to put the defending champions ahead.

Just as the Blues looked set to win the group, Magomed Ozdoyev levelled deep into stoppage time.

Juventus beat Malmo 1-0 to take top spot.