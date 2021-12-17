Chelsea in pole position to sign Torino’s Bremer

Premier League side Chelsea have emerged as the team most likely to sign Torino defender Bremer.

The Brazilian centre back will be out of contract in June 2023 and is seemingly destined to leave the club in the coming summer transfer window.

He has been linked with a host of Serie A teams including AC Milan and Inter but according to Tuttosport, European Champions Chelsea are best placed to make the 24-year-old a part of their squad.

A move could even materialise as soon as the January transfer window as the club looks to cash in on the excellent form Bremer has been showing.

The defender has featured 16 times for Ivan Juric’s side so far this season and has contributed two goals.