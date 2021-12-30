Chiesa and Girelli named Italian footballers of the year Pallone Azzurro 2021

Juventus pair Federico Chiesa and Cristiana Girelli have been named the best Italian footballers of the year for 2021, winning the Pallone Azzuro.

Chiesa had an impressive year for Juventus and Italy‘s men’s sides, helping the Bianconeri to the 2020/21 Coppa Italia and also playing a key role for Italy as they won Euro 2020. Chiesa picked up 46 percent of the votes, beating Nicolo Barella’s 20 pc and Leonardo Spinazzola’s 14 PC.

Girelli, meanwhile, made nine appearances for the Azzurre over the last 12 months and scored nine goals, as well as helping Juventus Women to a fourth straight Serie A Femminile title and firing them through their Women’s Champions League group, eliminating WSL champions Chelsea in the process.

Girelli received 44 percent of the votes for the women’s award, beating teammate Barbara Bonasea’s 26 pc and AC Milan forward Valentina Giacinti, who took 17 pc of the votes.