Chiesa: Cristiano Ronaldo was an inspiration for me

Federico Chiesa has praised former Juventus teammate Cristiano Ronaldo and his methods to remain fit despite being 36 years of age.

The Italy international and the Portuguese superstar only played together for one season but the winger was able to learn plenty from the Manchester United forward.

“I was lucky enough to spend a year with one of the greatest champions in football history: Cristiano Ronaldo,” Chiesa told La Repubblica.

“Seeing him live, his dedication, his mental strength, being decisive and present in every situation was a constant inspiration for me.

“Cristiano is on a separate planet. It was exciting to work with him and see what he does to be so strong.”

Chiesa has played a few times during the 2021/22 as a striker in an attacking duo under Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri but he prefers to play on one of the wings than in the middle of the attack.

“I am a winger or I always play where the coach wants, like against Chelsea to make the most of the space,” he said.

“But, as I demonstrated at the Euros and with Juve, I am a winger. Right or left.”