De Laurentiis: Forget Spezia loss, Napoli will do well in 2022

Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis only had words of encouragement for his “great” Napoli team, despite their loss to Spezia in Serie A.

The Partenopei lost 1-0 to their Ligurian counterparts on Wednesday evening after a Juan Jesus own-goal on the 37th minute, but De Laurentiis was not discouraged by the result at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

“Come on lads, keep your heads up, we’re a great side,” De Laurentiis told his players in the dressing room after the game, according to Il Mattino.

“Stay calm and don’t beat yourselves up, you need to be strong because you are strong. You’ve got a great coach [Luciano Spalletti] and the club will take care of you all no matter what.

“We’ll go on to great things in 2022, so forget this result and move on.”

Napoli sit 3rd in Serie A on 39 points, one point ahead of fourth-placed Atalanta and three points behind AC Milan in 2nd position. Spalletti’s men are only seven points behind leaders Inter going into the new year.