Deulofeu, pre Udinese-Milan: I hope AC Milan win the Scudetto

Ex-AC Milan forward Gerard Deulofeu and his Udinese side are the Rossoneri’s next opponents in Serie A this coming weekend and the Spaniard hopes that his former side go on to win the Scudetto this season.

Stefano Pioli’s Milan currently sit top of the pile and look likely to be crowned winter champions for the second consecutive year, though this time Deulofeu wants them to go one step further than last season’s second-place finish.

“My favourite team for sure out of the Scudetto challengers is Milan as I played there,” Deulofeu told The Italian Football Podcast. “So I hope Milan – after we have beaten them this Saturday of course! – will win the Scudetto this season.”

The Spaniard enjoyed a successful spell on loan in Milan in 2017 and still has fond memories of the time he spent there.

“I really appreciate the time I spent in Milan because I did really well there and I really enjoyed life there on and off the pitch,” Deulofeu added.

“This weekend I play against them and it’s always great to play against them. But my mentality is to win against them and to score as many goals as I can. I respect Milan but my focus is my team.

“We have the keys to play and win the three points and we will play with the mentality of a lion. We are really looking forward to playing this game and win for our fans.”

Turning his attention back to the Friulani, the forward said that he is enjoying his time in Italy’s northeast with the Zebrette.

“We are fighting to reach our objectives,” Deulofeu said. “We have to step up because the situation is not the best one but we have the keys to do it, just need to keep on working.

“Personally I am enjoying life in Udine. My second year is going much better than my first year. The first year was tough because of my injuries and surgeries but now I can enjoy going to training, playing at my level.

“I’m really happy having been able to play every game this season.”