Douglas Costa will not return to Juventus

Gremio have been relegated from the Brazilian Serie A but Douglas Costa is expected to remain in Brazil and not return to Italian giants Juventus.

The 31-year-old is contracted to the Bianconeri until June 2023, but it is unlikely that he will be brought back to Turin.

According to Globoesporte, Brazilian giants Sao Paulo are interested in signing Douglas Costa, but they are yet to hear the intentions of the right-winger and of Juventus going forward.

Douglas Costa has scored 10 goals and supplied 21 assists in 103 competitive matches since he arrived at Juventus from Bayern Munich in 2017, but injuries limited him from further adding to those tallies.

He also returned to the German giants for a loan spell in the 2020/21 season before joining Gremio in May in another loan deal.

The club from Porto Alegre finished 17th in the Brazilian league and were three points away from the safety zone. Gremio had been Copa Libertadores winners as recently as 2017.