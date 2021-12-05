Fiorentina beat Bologna to Derby dell’Appennino spoils

STADIO RENATO DALL’ARA (Bologna) – Vincenzo Italiano’s Fiorentina climbed above Roma and into fifth on Sunday afternoon as they saw off Bologna to win the Derby dell’Appennino 3-2 in Serie A‘s lunchtime kick off.

It was always likely to be a case of all or nothing for La Viola as they made the trip through the Apennine mountains, given they hadn’t drawn one of their 15 Serie A games ahead of Sunday.

Italy Under-21 international Youssef Maleh got things going with a header but Musa Barrow sent the sides in level at the break as he fired a stunning volley into Pietro Terracciano’s top corner.

The second half was a more one-sided contest though and Cristiano Biraghi whipped in a free-kick before Dusan Vlahovic converted a penalty that sealed the win for the visitors. Aaron Hickey pulled one back late on with a deflected effort from the edge of the area.

Bologna remain without a win in the Derby dell’Appennino since 2013, losing nine and drawing six since.