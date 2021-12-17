Fiorentina closing in on Ikone

Fiorentina are reportedly close to agreeing a deal to sign Lille midfielder Jonathan Ikone in January.

The 23-year-old Frenchman has played for his current club since 2018 after making a €5 million move from Paris Saint-Germain. He has appeared four times for his country, scoring once, and is now said to be on his way to Italy.

The player, according to L’Equipe is in advanced talks with La Viola and all that remains to be done is to finalise the smaller details of the move from the French champions.

Ikone is drawing interest from other clubs but has chosen Serie A and Fiorentina as his next stop, while Lille are on the lookout for a replacement.

He impressed last season after getting four goals and five assists in 37 games as Lille went on to finish a point ahead of PSG to win Ligue 1.