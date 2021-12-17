Fiorentina closing in on Lille’s Ikone

Fiorentina are rapidly closing in on the signing of Jonathan Ikone from Ligue 1 champions Lille.

The 23-year-old winger was an important part of Lille’s title-winning campaign in 2020/21 but has struggled to replicate his form this season. The team are now sitting 11th in Ligue 1 after a managerial change that has not gone to plan.

Fiorentina CEO Joe Barone recently told La Repubblica that Ikone would be “ideal” for their attack and negotiations have been ongoing for weeks now.

La Viola are expected to pay Lille around €15 million as well as a percentage of any future sale should he kick on further in Tuscany.

Vincenzo Italiano is reportedly very keen on Ikone as he would like an additional wide attacking option and he has shelved the idea of signing Domenico Berardi from Sassuolo.

Should Ikone join Fiorentina in January, he could help lift the team towards the Champions League places.