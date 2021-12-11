Fiorentina hammer Salernitana to move fifth

Dusan Vlahovic scored a brace to help Fiorentina move into fifth place in the Serie A table after seeing off bottom-placed Salernitana 4-0 at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Saturday afternoon.

Goals from Giacomo Bonaventura, Youssef Maleh and Vlahovic’s double moved Vincenzo Italiano’s team into fifth and just four points behind Atalanta.

Bonaventura gave La Viola the lead on the half-hour mark with a lovely hit from outside the box for his second Serie A goal of the season, although Vid Belec could have done better to stop it.

Top scorer Vlahovic doubled La Viola’s lead early in the second, although Belec was poor again in the Salernitana goal. Simy thought he’d pulled one back on the 80th minute, but his lovely finish was ruled out for offside.

There was still time for Vlahovic to smash his 15th of the season into the top corner after good work from Riccardo Sottil, before substitute Youssef Maleh wrapped up the win with a tap-in after Vlahovic’s shot was palmed into his path.