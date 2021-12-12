Fiorentina intend to sign Arsenal midfielder permanently

Lucas Torreira could be bought outright by Fiorentina long before the 2021/22 season has been completed.

The Uruguayan international is on loan from English Premier League club Arsenal, and he has been a regular feature for the Gigliati under new coach Vincenzo Italiano, playing in 13 Serie A games so far this season.

According to Il Corriere Fiorentino, the price was set in the summer for €15 million and Fiorentina could play that figure as soon as January for Torreira. His agent Oscar Bentancourt is expected to commence talks with Arsenal shortly to finalise the details.

Torreira was signed by Arsenal in the summer of 2018 from Sampdoria for a reported figure of €28m, but after an impressive first season, he struggled for playing time with the North London club in his second year.

He then spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid but he only made 19 appearances in La Liga with Los Colchoneros.