Fiorentina player ratings vs Salernitana: Super Vlahovic bags another brace

Fiorentina sealed an emphatic 4-0 win against relegation-battling Salernitana on Saturday, who remain rooted to the foot of the Serie A table.

La Viola move temporarily into fifth place on 30 points thanks to Giacomo Bonaventura, substitute Youssef Maleh and two from the unstoppable Dusan Vlahovic.

Vincenzo Italiano’s team remain the only side to not have drawn a game in Serie A this season, winning 10 and losing seven.

Player ratings:

Terracciano 7; Odriozola 6 (87’ Venuti N/A), Milenkovic 5.5 (45’ Igor 6), Martinez Quarta 6, Biraghi 6.5 (87’ Terzic N/A); Bonaventura 7, Torreira 6.5, Duncan 7 (78’ Maleh 6); Callejon 6.5 (72’ Sottil 6), Vlahovic 8, Gonzalez 6

Player of the match: Dusan Vlahovic

The Serbian forward again proved his worth with his 14th and 15th Serie A goals of the season to lead the Capocannoniere standings from Ciro Immobile by two goals. The striker was quiet in the first half and was at one point seen limping around after a tough challenge but battled on to do what he does best. He now has 32 Serie A goals for the calendar year and will equal Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of 33 if he manages to find the net against Sassuolo or Hellas Verona.