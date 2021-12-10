Gabbiadini and Caputo help Sampdoria pile more misery on Genoa

Sampdoria have earned the bragging rights in Liguria after defeating Genoa 3-1 on Friday evening in Serie A, in the Derby della Lanterna.

Manolo Gabbiadini gave Sampdoria the lead with a header after eight minutes and Francesco Caputo doubled the advantage of Il Doria five minutes into the second half, after Salvatore Sirigu failed to hold Antonio Candreva’s shot.

Zinho Vanheusden had deflected a Manolo Gabbiadini shot into the net but the goal was initially disallowed for offside. A VAR check spotted that Caputo was not offside in the build-up and Gabbiadini was credited with the Blucerchiati’s third goal.

Substitute Mattia Destro pulled a goal back with a header in the 78th minute and the Grifone tried to score another consolation goal but it did not arrive.