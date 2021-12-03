Gasperini’s new Atalanta deal contains Scudetto clause

Gian Piero Gasperini is said to have a Scudetto-winning clause written in his contract that would reward him generously, should Atalanta win Serie A.

The 63-year-old coach has been in charge of La Dea since 2016, shifting them from regular relegation battlers to an established Champions League side and Serie A top-four regulars. Luca Percassi announced this week that the club and coach had agreed to renew his deal until 2024.

Now, La Gazzetta dello Sport has revealed that Gasperini would be rewarded to the sum of €1 million, to add to his fixed €3 million salaries, in the case of a Serie A title win.

La Dea finished just five points off eventual champions, Juventus, in 2019/20 which is remarkable when you consider that the side had finished in 13th place in season 2015/16 before Gasperini’s arrival.

More remarkable still, Atalanta only avoided relegation by three points in 2014/15 with a 17th-placed finish.