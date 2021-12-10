Genoa player ratings vs Sampdoria: Destro provides consolation

Genoa suffered another defeat as they lost 3-1 to Sampdoria in the latest addition of the Derby della Lanterna in Serie A.

The Grifone struggled to generate many scoring opportunities, but they improved slightly when Mattia Destro came onto the pitch, and he scored the first goal under the tenure of new coach Andriy Shevchenko.

Player Ratings:

Sirigu 5; Vanheusden 4.5 (85′ Kallon N/A), Masiello 5 (57′ Vazquez 5), Criscito 5; Ghiglione 6, Sturaro 5, Badelj 5.5, Hernani 5 (73′ Portanova 5.5), Cambiaso 6.5; Pandev 6, Ekuban 4.5 (57′ Destro 6.5)

Player of the match: Mattia Destro

The striker returned from injury and he gave the Genoa attack a reference point when he came off the bench. He squandered a chance to score when he was left unmarked at the back post but he was able to head the ball into the net when he outjumped Julian Chabot and Omar Colley in the air.