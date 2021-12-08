Heroic Juventus Women earn hard-fought point at Chelsea

Juventus Women scrapped until the 98th minute to earn a vital scoreless draw away to Women’s Super League champions Chelsea on Wednesday evening in the Women’s Champions League.

The English side did have the ball in the net through Sam Kerr, but the Australian’s strike was ruled out. Other than that, Juventus were relatively comfortable and worthy of their point.

With one game left to spare, the Bianconere are locked on eight points with Wolfsburg in second place.

Joe Montemurro’s Juventus meet bottom-placed side Servette in the final game while the Germans host Chelsea.

Juventus were also able to welcome Arianna Caruso back into the side after being out for 16 days with COVID-19. The Italian posted on Instagram earlier in the day about the emotional time she had endured while battling the virus.