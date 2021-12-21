Ibrahimovic ruled out of AC Milan’s clash against Empoli

AC Milan will be without striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic for their trip to Empoli in Serie A on Wednesday, after the Swede was ruled out with injury.

The Rossoneri see out 2021 with a league clash at the Stadio Carlo Castellani, but Tuttomercatoweb report that Ibrahimovic will play no part in the encounter, with coach Stefano Pioli confirming his injury in his pre-match press conference.

Ibrahimovic has suffered a minor knock to his left knee and has not recovered in time, with Milan likely to instead turn to Olivier Giroud in attack.

The 40-year-old played the full 90 minutes as the Diavolo fell to a 1-0 defeat to title rivals Napoli on Sunday, but is not expected to be back until the visit of Roma on 6 January.

The veteran is enjoying a prolific season with Milan and has netted seven Serie A goals in just 11 league appearances, as the Rossoneri sit in third place in the table.