Icardi talks break down between Juventus and PSG

Transfer discussions have reportedly broken down between Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain as the two clubs cannot find an agreement regarding a potential deal for Mauro Icardi.

The Bianconeri want to strengthen their attack while Les Parisiens want to reduce their squad numbers as well as make some money from any sales made in January.

According to L’Equipe, talks have stalled between the two clubs because of the formula of the transfer. Juventus want to sign Icardi on loan with or without the option to buy him outright.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo wants the Bianconeri to purchase the Argentine immediately or sign him on loan with the obligation to be bought outright.

Icardi has played in Serie A previously for Sampdoria and then for Inter. While he was with the Nerazzurri, he shared the leading goalscorer trophy in 2014/15 with Hellas Verona striker Luca Toni and shared it again when he finished level with Ciro Immobile from Lazio in 2017/18.