‘Immobile and Belotti are good but Scamacca is strong’

Former Italy Under-21 coach Luigi Di Biagio has praised Sassuolo and Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca, showing admiration for his strength and technical qualities.

Although the former Azzurrini tactician still rates regular Azzurri strikers Ciro Immobile and Andrea Belotti, he believes that the Neroverdi forward can surpass them.

“Given that in my opinion Immobile and Belotti are very good, I think Scamacca is very strong,” Di Biagio told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“And I’ve been thinking about it for a long time. I believed in him to the point of calling him into the Under-21 very quickly.

“He can become a very high-level centre-forward.”

Di Biagio considers Scamacca to be a complete striker for his ability to dominate in the air and also have neat ball control with both feet.

“He has the technique of a 1.75 m tall player and the physicality of a 1.95 m tall player, like him,” he said.

“And then he is complete: right foot, left, head, he attacks from deep, but also plays on the edge for his teammates.”