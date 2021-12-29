Insigne COVID-19 negative, could face Juventus amidst Toronto speculation

Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne will be available to face Juventus when Serie A returns after the Christmas break, amidst strong rumours linking the Italian with a move to Toronto.

With his Partenopei contract renewal talks having stalled, reports that the Neapolitan is set to accept a big-money move to MLS have been gaining weight over the last few days, all with the player having tested positive for COVID-19.

As per La Gazzetta dello Sport, though, Insigne tested negative for the virus on Wednesday and can now undergo his FIGC medical – standard procedure before returning to club training on Thursday.

Napoli face Juventus when Serie A returns on Thursday, January 6, giving Insigne a week to get up to speed.