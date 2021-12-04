Inspired Inter thrash Roma as Mourinho suffers reunion to forget

STADIO OLIMPICO (Rome) – Jose Mourinho’s reunion with former employers Inter descended into a nightmare at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday as the champions dismantled his Roma side with ease and moved into second with a commanding 3-0 victory.

The Portuguese coach won an unprecedented treble with the Nerazzurri in 2010, but his Giallorossi side were outclassed as Inter scored all their goals during a first-half bombardment.

Hakan Calhanoglu scored the opener direct from a corner after 15 minutes, the inswinger squeezing through Rui Patricio’s legs, and Edin Dzeko doubled their lead nine minutes later with a well-taken finish, refusing to celebrate against his ex-teammates.

Dzeko threatened again with a shot that required a quick one-handed save and a header that flew just over, and Denzel Dumfries headed in Inter’s third from a perfectly placed Alessandro Bastoni cross late in the first half.

Inter are on a four-match winning run in Serie A and provisionally climbed to second place on 37 points, awaiting Napoli’s result against Atalanta later on Saturday, while Roma are fifth and six points outside the top four.