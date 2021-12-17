Inter and Eriksen part ways

Inter and Christian Eriksen have parted ways this Friday after finding an agreement to terminate the Dane’s contract at the club.

The player has been out of action since his health scare at EURO 2020 and was always likely to leave the Italian champions.

“FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that an agreement has been reached to terminate Christian Eriksen’s contract by mutual consent,” read an Inter statement on Friday. “The club and the entire Nerazzurri family wish Christian all the very best for his future.

“Although Inter and Christian are now parting ways, the bond shall never be broken. The good times, the goals, the victories, those Scudetto celebrations with fans outside San Siro – all this will remain forever in Nerazzurri history.”