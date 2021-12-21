Inter coach Inzaghi set for contract extension

After leading the club to the top of Serie A, Inter are ready to reward coach Simone Inzaghi with a contract extension.

The former Lazio tactician took over from Antonio Conte in the summer and has taken the Nerazzurri four points clear of Napoli at the summit after 18 matches, as Inter seek to retain their Scudetto.

As reported in La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inzaghi’s work has not gone unnoticed at the club and Inter are content to extend his existing deal, due to expire in the summer of 2023.

The ex-striker is also ready to commit himself to Inter for a further season or more, and negotiations will begun at the turn of the year before an expected announcement in the coming months.

Inzaghi has led the Biscione to 13 league wins and just a solitary defeat, against former club Lazio, whilst Inter also navigated their safe passage from the Group Stage of the Champions League under him.