Inter could turn to Thuram should Alexis leave

Inter could try to sign Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram in January should Alexis Sanchez leave the club for regular football.

The French forward was a serious transfer target for the Nerazzurri towards the end of the summer transfer window but he then suffered a serious knee injury so Inter turned their attentions towards Joaquin Correa.

As has been reported by Tuttosport though, the move could be reignited as long as Sanchez can find a new club. His wages are prohibitive for Inter and sporting CEO Beppe Marotta has committed to lowering the average age of the squad.

Thuram is thought to be very keen on the move but it will not be easy for Inter to get Sanchez off the books as he is the highest earner in the entire squad.

The Bundesliga player has made eight league appearances this season but is yet to find the back of the net.