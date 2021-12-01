Inter cruise past Spezia

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA (Milan) – Inter earned a comfortable 2-0 win over Spezia at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Wednesday, extending their Serie A scoring streak to 34 games.

Goals from Roberto Gagliardini and Lautaro Martinez helped the Nerazzurri leapfrog AC Milan, who could still take second place back by beating Genoa at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris later on Wednesday.

With a number of key players injured or rested, Inter lacked the quality to find spaces in a solid Spezia five-man defensive line during the opening 30 minutes.

Gagliardini eventually broke the deadlock after 36 minutes, beating Ivan Provedel at the bottom corner after picking up a nice backheeled assist from Lautaro at the end of a sweeping team move.

Lautaro was then provided with the chance to double Inter’s lead from the penalty spot after a Jakub Kiwior’s handball and the Argentine made no mistake by putting in his eighth Serie A goal.