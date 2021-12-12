Inter demolish Cagliari to go top of Serie A

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA (Milan) – Inter showed no mercy to former coach Walter Mazzarri on Sunday as his Cagliari side was thrashed 4-0, sending the Biscione alone at the top of the Serie A table for the first time this season.

The Nerazzurri opened the scoring with their 14th seasonal set piece goal, as Lautaro Martinez headed home yet another well-taken corner from Hakan Calhanoglu.

The Argentine then threw away the opportunity to double Inter’s lead just before half time, missing a penalty that goalkeeper Alessio Cragno had given away by grounding Denzel Dumfries.

Alexis Sanchez compensated for his teammate’s mistake by adding a second five minutes into the second half, as he was found by a Nicolo Barella’s cross and struck with a nice turning volley.

Things went from bad to worse for the visitors when Calhanoglu put a third with a thunderous strike, before Lautaro controlled a smart through ball from Barella to beat Cragno for the fourth time on the night.