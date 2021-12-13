Inter draw Ajax, Juventus meet Sporting Clube in Champions League last 16

Edit: This draw has since been declared void and will be redone.

Italian champions Inter will face Ajax in the Champions League last 16, with Juventus having been drawn against Sporting Clube de Portugal.

The Nerazzurri are three-time winners in the competition but won’t have it easy against the Dutch giants who themselves have four successes in the competition to their name. Ajax progressed through their group with a 100 percent record, becoming the first Dutch side to do so.

Juventus, meanwhile, will be somewhat relieved to have drawn Sporting having progressed as group winners.

Champions League last 16 draw

Benfica vs Real Madrid

Villarreal vs Manchester City

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich

RB Salzburg vs Liverpool

Inter vs Ajax

Sporting vs Juventus

Chelsea vs Lille

Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United