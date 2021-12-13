Inter-Liverpool, Villarreal-Juventus in Champions League re-draw

Conor Clancy Date:13th December 2021 at 4:03pm
Inter will face Liverpool and Juventus will take on Villarreal after the Champions League’s last 16 draw was redone on Monday.

A technical error in the original draw saw UEFA declare it void, and so the 16 teams went back into the hat later in the afternoon.

For Liverpool it means a return to Milan, having beaten AC Milan home and away in the group stage.

Villarreal also return to Northern Italy after bettering Atalanta and sending La Dea into the Europa League.

