Inter pile more misery on Salernitana

Champions Inter made Salernitana‘s bad week and season worse as they travelled south to Salerno and left with three points after a 5-0 win at the Stadio Arechi.

On the day that the Nerazzurri officially parted ways with Christian Eriksen, Simone Inzaghi’s men’s thirst for goals looked as though it would never be quenched once Ivan Perisic had opened the scoring with 11 minutes played.

Denzel Dumfries made it two just over half an hour in and the only surprise of the first half was that Inter hadn’t added more by the break. Alexis Sanchez, Lautaro Martinez, and Roberto Gagliardini each got in on the act in the second half.

Salernitana’s loss is just the latest of their concerns though as they remain at risk of being expelled from Serie A due to Claudio Lotito’s failure to find a new owner for the club.