Inter plan acquisition of Genoa forward in January

Felipe Caicedo has reportedly become a transfer target for Inter despite having been at Genoa for less than six months.

The 33-year-old played under Nerazzurri tactician Simone Inzaghi at Lazio and the duo could reunite in Milan as soon as January.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inzaghi wants Caicedo to be a back-up to Bosnian veteran Edin Dzeko. Inter have plenty of quick support strikers, but the Nerazzurri coach wants another centre-forward that can use his physical strength to hold the ball up.

Fiorentina are also interested in the Ecuadorian veteran as they try to search for back-ups and possible replacements for Serbian sensation Dusan Vlahovic but Inzaghi hopes that his work relationship with Caicedo in the past will make the difference.

The Genoa striker has been limited to just five appearances throughout the 2021/22 Serie A season so far due to muscular injuries, scoring once and supplying three assists.