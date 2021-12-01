Inter player ratings vs Spezia: Lautaro overcomes penalty woes

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA (Milan) – Lautaro Martinez delivered a backheeled assist and scored from the penalty spot to inspire Inter to a comfortable 2-0 win over Spezia in Serie A on Wednesday night.

With eight Serie A goals to his name, the Argentine is about to reach half of last season’s total goal tally, which consisted of 17 nets.

INTER PLAYER RATINGS VS SPEZIA

Handanovic 6.5; D’Ambrosio 6, Skriniar 6.5, Dimarco 6.5; Dumfries 6, Gagliardini 6.5 (87′ Vidal n/r), Brozovic 6 (87′ Vecino n/r), Calhanoglu 6.5 (68′ Sensi 6), Perisic 6; Lautaro 7 (73′ Dzeko 6), Correa 6 (73′ Sanchez 6).

INTER PLAYER OF THE MATCH – Lautaro Martinez

Despite having put his name on the scoreline during Inter’s previous two games, Lautaro Martinez’s desire to leave his derby penalty miss behind was clear when he was seen discussing with Hakan Calhanoglu about who was supposed to shoot from the spot. The Argentine eventually did his job, scoring his third Serie A goal in a row after a spectacular first half back-heel pass which paved the way for Roberto Gagliardini’s opener.