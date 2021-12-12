Inter player ratings vs Cagliari: Sanchez seizes his chance

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA (Milan) – Alexis Sanchez paid back Simone Inzaghi’s trust and scored his first Serie A goal of the season in Inter‘s 4-0 victory over Cagliari, helping his side leapfrog AC Milan at the top of the table.

Besides getting his name on the scoresheet, the Chilean gave a vital contribution to the Nerazzurri’s offensive play, helping his teammates find a way through the visitors’ backline.

INTER PLAYER RATINGS VS CAGLIARI

Handanovic 6; Skriniar 6.5, De Vrij 6.5, Bastoni 6.5; Dumfries 6.5 (72′ Dimarco 6), Barella 6.5, Brozovic 6.5 (72′ Vidal 6), Calhanoglu 6.5 (76′ Sensi 6), Perisic 6.5 (82′ Zanotti n/r); Sanchez 7, Lautaro Martinez 6.5 (72′ Satriano 6).

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – ALEXIS SANCHEZ

With several reports suggesting that Sanchez is considering a move away due to lack of playing time, the Chilean put on an excellent display to convince his coach Simone Inzaghi he’s a credible alternative to either Edin Dzeko or Lautaro Martinez to start up front.

In addition to scoring his first Serie A goal this season with a perfect volley and hitting the woodwork, Sanchez constantly dropped to midfield in order to take the ball and direct his side’s attacks, proving a valuable piece of an in-form Inter team.