Inter player ratings vs Real Madrid: Barella loses his cool

Nicolo Barella lost his head and saw red as Inter were beaten 2-0 by Real Madrid at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night.

Inter started the game well but excellent goals from Toni Kroos and Marco Asensio either side of a Nicolo Barella red card meant Los Blancos took the top spot in Group D.

Inter player ratings vs Real Madrid

Handanovic 6; Skriniar 5.5, Bastoni 6, D’Ambrosio 5.5; Perisic 6, Calhanoglu 6 (60′ Vecino 5.5), Brozovic 5.5 (60′ Vidal 5.5), Barella 3 (64′ RED), Dumfries 5.5 (46′ Dimarco 5.5); Martinez 5 (66′ Gagliardini 5), Dzeko 5.5 (60′ Sanchez 5.5).

Player of the Match – Ivan Perisic

Despite very promising play in the first half, many Inter players put in rather chaotic performances. Ivan Perisic though was a constant option on the left and appeared to cover every blade of grass in attack and defence.