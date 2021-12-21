Inter to consider Fiorentina goalkeeper instead of Onana

Fiorentina goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski has reportedly attracted the interest of Inter.

The Nerazzurri are looking for a long-term replacement for goalkeeper and captain Samir Handanovic, and with dream target Andre Onana from Ajax possibly joining Barcelona, their next choice is likely to be someone with Serie A experience.

La Repubblica reports that the Inter directors as well as Nerazzurri tactician Simone Inzaghi rate Dragowski but the Italian giants will have to pay Fiorentina €18 million to sign the Polish goalkeeper.

Dragowski has made five appearances so far in the 2021/22 Serie A season but he has not appeared since the 2-1 defeat to Napoli in Round 7 due to a hamstring injury. Pietro Terracciano has taken his place in goal since then.

Handanovic has played in 413 competitive matches for Inter since 2012, and he captained the Nerazzurri to the Serie A title in 2020/21, but his contract is expected to expire in June 2022.