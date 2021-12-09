Inter to fight Napoli for Nandez

Inter are looking to beat off competition from Napoli in the race to sign Nahitan Nandez from Cagliari.

The Uruguayan international, 25, is said to be high up on Simone Inzaghi’s list of priorities and could be signed as early as January, but now the Partenopei have also thrown their name into the hat.

Aurelio De Laurentiis has, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, approached Cagliari with a six-month loan offer for the midfielder, but Casteddu are said to favour Inter’s offer.

The Nerazzurri have also gone with an initial loan move which would become permanent after 18 months, and are also said to be offering the player a longer, permanent contact.

On top of that, the deal would include 20-year-old striker, Martin Satriano, who would move the opposite way if fellow countryman Nandez decides to choose Inzaghi’s team.