Inter to replace Perisic with Eintracht Frankfurt winger

Filip Kostic could replace Ivan Perisic at Inter if the Croatian international refuses to sign a contract renewal with the Nerazzurri.

The Eintracht Frankfurt left-winger was linked with Lazio in the summer but he is still admired in Italy and he could be heading to Milan instead of Rome.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the contract of Perisic is expiring in June 2022 and Inter are offering a new deal for two years worth €4 million per season.

However, the 32-year-old wants a three-year contract and to earn €6m per season. Both the player and the club will have a meeting in January to discuss the situation.

If Inter are not able to meet the requests of Perisic, they will turn their attention to the 29-year-old Kostic. The Serbia international is contracted to Eintracht until June 2023, the Nerazzurri are offering €10m for the winger, and also a three-year contract worth €2.5m per season.