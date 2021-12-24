‘Inter’s form a sign of a Scudetto-winning side’

Journalist Paolo Condo reckons that Inter‘s form and table-topping position is already a good indication that they will retain the Scudetto.

The Nerazzurri saw off Torino 1-0 in Serie A on Wednesday to make it seven wins in a row – six of which they kept a clean sheet – in order to go into the second half of the season four points clear of rivals AC Milan.

“If 46 points at the halfway mark aren’t a good indication as to who will win the Scudetto then I don’t know what is,” Condo wrote in La Repubblica.

“Inter have accumulated points in two ways. Firstly, they started slowly, like a pilot making final runway checks before hitting the throttle, and then suddenly – boom.

“Seven consecutive victories having scored loads of goals – 20 – and with many different goal scorers, is a great indication too”.