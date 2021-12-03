Investors from UAE interested in Sampdoria

Sampdoria are the process of being sold to a group of investors from the United Arab Emirates.

American investment fund York Capital Management failed to purchase the Serie A club in 2019 but Blucerchiati president Massimo Ferrero is looking more likely to sell the Ligurian club now.

According to Il Secolo XIX, Gianluca Vidal, who is Ferrero’s accountant, has been assigned the task of selecting and meeting new buyers, and he was in Dubai on October 29 to meet an investor. Also present were some representatives from the IICUAE, the Italian Chamber of Commerce in the United Arab Emirates.

A few days later, a delegation led by Emirati businessman Fahad Al Gergawi landed in Milan to further discuss the purchase of the club, and the parties have already signed a confidentiality agreement.

Ferrero has been the president of Sampdoria since June 2014, but there was plenty of speculation that he would have sold the club in 2019 to York Capital Management, who would have installed Doria legend Gianluca Vialli as president.