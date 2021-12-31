‘Italian football loses if Insigne leaves’

Former Inter defender Marco Materazzi reckons that Italian football will suffer on the whole, should Lorenzo Insigne decide to join MLS side Toronto.

Napoli captain Insigne is said to be mulling over a mega-offer from Toronto, with the 30-year-old having to decide between his boyhood club and a move to play for considerably more money, but Materazzi says it would be a great shame if he does go.

“If he really decides to go then Italian football is missing out, we are all losing out a bit,” Materazzi told Il Mattino. “If Napoli sell him then they need to ask for at least €30-40million. Insigne was key to Italy becoming European champions and is Napoli’s main man.”

Furthermore, the Partenopei star has until January 5 to decide whether or not he will accept Toronto’s offer, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The offer is said to be for a whopping €57million for a five-year contract, leading to suggestions that it’ll be hard for Insigne to refuse such a vast sum.