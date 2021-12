Juventus finished top of Champions League Group H after a 1-0 win over Malmo in Turin. Chelsea’s surprise 3-3 draw at Zenit Saint Petersburg handed Massimiliano Allegri’s side first place.

Moise Kean got the only goal of the night at the Allianz Stadium, giving the Bianconeri a narrow win over the Swedish side.

The most important result on the night came in Russia, though. Zenit earned a stoppage-time draw against European champions Chelsea that allowed Juventus to take top spot.