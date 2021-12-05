Juventus comfortably beat Genoa

Juventus secured a 2-0 win in their Serie A match against Genoa on Sunday evening at the Juventus Stadium.

A Juan Cuadrado corner and a Paulo Dybala strike was enough to secure all three points in their attempts to keep up with the top four in Serie A.

The Bianconeri started the match at a high intensity, putting Genoa on the back foot immediately. The breakthrough came in the ninth minute when Juan Cuadrado’s inswinging corner found its way in at the back post.

Juventus comfortably dominated proceedings for the entire match and would have scored more if it wasn’t for an inspired Salvatore Sirigu producing some fantastic goalkeeping.

Paulo Dybala doubled the lead in the 82nd minute when he was found by Federico Bernardeschi in the penalty box, striking across goal into the far corner to seal the victory.