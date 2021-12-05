Juventus player ratings vs Genoa: Brilliant Bernardeschi

Juventus secured an expected 2-0 victory over a struggling Genoa at the Juventus Stadium on Sunday evening.

Goals from Juan Cuadrado and Paulo Dybala were enough for the Bianconeri to place another building block towards their ambitions this season.

Juventus player ratings vs Genoa



Szczesny 5.5; De Ligt 5.5, Cuadrado 6, Chiellini 5.5, Pellegrini 5.5 (45′ Alex Sandro 5.5); Bentancur 5.5 Locatelli 5.5; Bernardeschi 6.5 (83′ Rabiot n/a), Kulusevski 5.5, Dybala 6.5 (89′ Kaio Jorge n/a) Morata 5.5 (73′ Kean 5.5)

Player Of The Match- Federico Bernardeschi

The Italian midfielder put in an all-action performance against Genoa. his energy and determination to constantly press the opposition was a breath of fresh air allowing his team to win the ball closer to the Genoa goal. He could have possibly been more clinical with his finishing but his passing and general play were second to none this evening rounding it off with an assist for his teammate Paulo Dybala.