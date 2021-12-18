Juventus Player Ratings vs Bologna: Cuadrado key

Juan Cuadrado did his utmost to ensure that Juventus emerged from the thick Emilia-Romagna fog with three points, defeating Bologna 2-0 at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara in Serie A on Saturday night.

With visibility difficult for both sides because of the adverse weather, it was the Bianconeri who took an early lead through Alvaro Morata, before Juan Cuadrado scored a second late on to crush the Rossoblu’s hopes of a comeback.

JUVENTUS PLAYER RATINGS VS BOLOGNA



Szczesny 5.5; Cuadrado 6.5, de Light 6, Bonucci 6, Pellegrini 5 (61’ Sandro 5.5); McKennie 5.5 (71’ Bentancur 5.5), Arthur 5.5 (61’ Locatelli 6), Rabiot 5; Kean 5 (71’ Kulusevski 5), Morata 6 (85’ Jorge n/r), Bernardeschi 6

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – JUAN CUADRADO

With Juventus coming under more and more pressure from Bologna, the Colombian winger scored the goal that all but confirmed the points were heading to Turin. With the Old Lady forced to withstand the Rossoblu for large parts of the game, the ex-Fiorentina man also displayed his willingness and aptitude when performing at the other end of the pitch.